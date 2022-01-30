Mzbel to organize two huge funerals for late Muslim father despite being buried

Mzbel changes her mind, intends to organize two funerals for her late father

Mzbel to tow Afia Schwarzenegger’s path?



Mzbel buries father



Popular Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has sought permission to hold a one-week observation and two funeral ceremonies for her late father who has already been buried.



A few days ago, the singer buried her Muslim father in a simple and solemn ceremony, an act which many admired on social media.



Mzbel was applauded for not towing the path of her former best friend (Afia Schwarzenegger) who recently organized a lavish one-week remembrance ceremony for her father, which many described as a money-making avenue per huge amount of donations that poured in.

Unlike Mzbel, ‘unsatisfied’ Afia Schwarzenegger was criticized on social media for going to the extent of recording videos of herself and demanding funeral donations from individuals who failed to contribute at the event.



But things have taken a different turn.



In a new social media post, Mzbel said she has sought permission from her uncle to hold a one-week remembrance ceremony and also two huge funerals (In Ghana and Manchester) posthumously for her father.



According to the singer, her uncle who happens to be the Apagyehene of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family, Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I, granted her the wish.



“My Uncle has spoken! He is my daddy's direct back born! Maame Ekua Bentuma Amoah. You are a princess. Your Uncle is Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I, Apagyehene, and Nana of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family. We will have a huge funeral back home in Ghana and here in Manchester! With my permission, you can go ahead with the one-week observation! #GeorgeAmoah #UncleGeorge,” she wrote on Facebook on January 30, 2022.

Perhaps Mzbel has intended to hold a befitting funeral to celebrate her late father and also to seek support from her industry colleagues as her former best friend did.



Read the post below







