Mzvee lists her favorite track on new album

MzVee, Award-winning Ghanaian songstress

Mzvee unveils first album after LYNX exit

‘MzVee explains the title of her new album



MzVee’s ‘1030’ album is a 10 tracks album



Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee has disclosed that her favourite song on her ‘1030’ album is ‘Winner’.



According to Mzvee, although she appreciates and loves every song on the new album, her favourite is her song with rapper Kofi Kinaata.



She said, “Winner” featuring Kofi Kinaata is my personal favourite on the album.”

Mzvee’s album which was released on Friday, June 24 2022, is intended to commemorate her 30th birthday and also to celebrate a decade in the music industry, hence the album name ‘1030’.



“My new album means a lot to me, literally what the numbers 1030 stand for is, ten years in the music industry at the age of 30.” MzVee made it known in an interview on Hitz FM.



The studio album which happens to be her fifth, comprises of ten songs which features the likes of Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, Yemi Alade, Bella Shmurda, Harmonize, Henry Z, and Tiwa Savage.



MzVee who is now a solo act after exiting the LYNX Entertainment family has since gone the extra mile to maintain her relevance in the music industry.



The ‘Daavi’ crooner who is beating the odds to sustain her music career has released back-to-back songs, incredible features with international acts and now a brand-new album.

At the 2021 VGMAs, her song, ‘Baddest Boss’ featuring Mugeez, won the ‘Best Music Video’ of the year.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition.



Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







EAN/EB