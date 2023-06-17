NDC's John Dumelo campaigns in Assin North, boosting party's by-election on motorbike

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo

In a show of solidarity and strategic campaigning, John Setor Dumelo, the NDC's 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, has been spotted actively supporting the party in Assin North.

In a video he shared on Twitter, despite the delay in his possible re-election as parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Dumelo shared a video of himself campaigning in Assin Kushea.



The video showcases Dumelo energetically riding a motorbike while passionately shouting the NDC's campaign slogan, "3y3 Zu."



Although his supporters were not seen in the video, their enthusiastic response of "3y3 Za" can be heard in the background.



This strategic move by Dumelo emphasizes the NDC's commitment to securing victory in the by-election.



With Dumelo's popularity in the region, the NDC aims to leverage his influence and connection with the people of Assin North to bolster their electoral prospects.



His presence on the ground signifies the party's determination to connect with voters and mobilize support for their candidate.

As the by-election is anticipated to be a closely contested race, the NDC remains confident in its ability to retain the seat.



They have been engaging in vigorous campaign efforts in recent weeks, harnessing the momentum they have gained to further strengthen their chances of success.



With John Dumelo actively campaigning and rallying support in Assin North, the NDC aims to capitalize on his appeal and regional popularity.



As the election day draws near on, June 27, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is determined to retain the vacant seat after the Supreme Court ruled that incumbent MP James Gyakye Quayson was ineligible due to dual citizenship.





Goodmorning From Assin ???? pic.twitter.com/iBz46r2JDt — Farmer John (@johndumelo) June 16, 2023

















ADA/FNOQ