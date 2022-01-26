NEA helped me to get to where I am today - Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam, Artiste

Source: Abubakari Sadiq Righteous, Contributor

Multiple award-winning Artiste, Ahmed Mujahid Bello known by his stage name Fancy Gadam has disclosed that Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards (NEA) helped him get to where he is today.

Fancy Gadam since winning the Overall Artiste of the Year in 2016 at the maiden edition of NEA has won awards in categories with A-list Artiste nationally and globally.



Speaking at the 3rd Annual Youth in Creative Arts Conference and launch of the 7th Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards in Tamale, the music sensation, also known as the 1 Don said he has been with the scheme since its inception and added that "We have been part of the NEA from day 1...NEA is what has helped us to get to where we are today", Fancy Gadam revealed.



He however admonished bloggers in the region to make conscious efforts in promoting showbiz in the North rather concentrating on negative reportage.



Fancy Gadam lauded the organizers of NEA for their unrelenting efforts towards promoting the entertainment industry in northern Ghana.

On his part, Board Chairman of NEA, Mr. Alhassan Abdul-Latif reiterated the urgent need for industry players to deliberately support their own creative arts practitioners and to also massively promote local brands. "This for me is our surest bet in developing the numerous talents and transforming Northern Ghana's entertainment industry into a very lucrative business venture for the youth", Mr. Latif noted.



He said industry players who wish to participate in this year's Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards can log on to www.northernghanaawards.com to file their works for nomination.







The Youth in Creative Arts Conference is a major gathering of all stakeholders in the Creative Arts industry made up of musicians, filmmakers, producers, managers, directors, performers, sportsmen and women, the media, DJs, Radio and TV stations as well as Presenters across the 5 regions of Northern Ghana. There will also be other top-notch music executives, CEO’s, Government reps, MPs, politicians, NGO’s, corporate Ghana as well as some national and international acclaimed celebrity guest speakers.