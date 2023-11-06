NPP Primaries: How celebrities reacted to Dr. Bawumia’s victory

Dr. Bawumia, Afia Schwarzenegger, Ayisha Modi and Mr. Logic

The much-awaited New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries came to a successful end with Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia being elected as the flagbearer of the party heading into the 2024 general elections.

Some celebrities took to their social media handles to react to Dr. Bawumia’s victory after beating off stiff competition from Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimo, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



Some of the celebrities were joyous about Dr. Bawumia's success while others were of the view that even though he has won, it would be difficult for the NPP to triumph in the 2024 elections.



Others advised that he should consider his closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, as his running mate because of his vast experience in politics.



GhanaWeb brings you some of the reactions from celebrities after Dr. Bawumia was elected as the flagbearer of the NPP



1. Afia Schwarzenegger



Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger was elated after Dr. Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP primaries.

In reacting to Dr. Bawumia’s win after the primaries, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video on her Instagram page in which she was wearing a jarabia and waving the NPP party paraphernalia.



She was also walking barefooted while showering praises on Dr. Bawumia for giving his contenders a ‘proper showdown.’



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I am walking barefooted for you. Today I will not wear slippers even though I am sick. You are the reason I am wearing jarabia. The whole of today till tomorrow I will walk barefooted. No rest for the wicked. This is the showdown, proper showdown! DMB 2024, we are coming to start work,” she said.



2. Prince David Osei



Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei who had earlier declared his support for Dr. Bawumia congratulated the vice president following his triumph in the NPP primaries.



“The elephant is stronger, congratulations H. E Dr. Bawumia,” he wrote on his Instagram page in reaction to a post that had the picture of Dr. Bawumia.

3. Mr. Logic



Controversial entertainment pundit and talent manager, Mr. Logic disclosed that he would support Dr. Bawumia after he won the NPP primaries even though he was supporting Kennedy Agyapong prior to the elections.



Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme aired on United Television (UTV) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic urged Dr. Bawumia to nominate Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate.



“I was going to advise that he [Dr. Bawumia] should get Kennedy Agyapong and nominate him as running mate. I don’t know if he would accept it or not. But if he is willing to support Dr. Bawumia, then he should accept it. Because John Mahama is not an easy candidate to overcome in an election,” said Mr. Logic.



4. Ayisha Modi



Popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi intimated that Dr. Bawumia being the flagbearer of the NPP would not help the party going forward.

She emphasized the need for the country to improve as most of the politicians are focused on themselves and do not take into consideration the plight of the people.



“The END OF NPP PARTY. The youth needs support and it shouldn’t be NPP and NDC, we live in a country which is one-sided, people are focused on only themselves and not the country, we need improvement,” Ayisha Modi wrote on her Instagram page under a post that had the picture of Dr. Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia.



About the presidential primaries



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



