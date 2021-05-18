NPP better managers of economy – Buaben Asamoa

NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said the NPP are better managers of the economy than their rival opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mr. Buaben Asamoa, there is no political party in Ghana better at managing the economy than the governing NPP considering their achievements so far.



Mr Asamoa said this at a Press Conference at the party's headquarters, in Accra on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



He affirmed that the Ghanaian economy is growing faster under the NPP administration headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo than any other government since the Fourth Republic and the institution of the 1992 constitution.

The former Adentan lawmaker maintained that the NPP is gradually bridging the gap between the rich and the poor by instituting collective beneficial social interventions involving every aspect of the economy.



Mr. Asamoa noted that Ghanaians have recognized this and will give the NPP another four years after President Akufo-Addo's term of office to continue with the good works he has started.



The Communications Director has, therefore, advised Ghanaians not to pay attention to the needless politics by the NDC on corruption but rather focus on the collective fight against corruption especially the state institutions assigned to supervise and deal with the canker.