NPP bigwigs are quiet because they have more than $1 million in their homes – Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has poked the ‘top dawgs’ of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have since remained silent on Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money saga.

The thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, US$1 million, and €300,000 cash, reportedly took place at the ex-sanitation minister's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



This development has since sparked discussions from netizens online, including reactions from members of the opposition NDC.



On the other hand, members of the ruling NPP have remained silent on the matter, a situation which has raised brows.



Touching on this, Afia Schwarzenegger thinks the only reason the NPP is silent is because they are also guilty of keeping such huge amount of monies at home.



According to Afia, the silence of the NPP proves that most of their bigwigs have even more than $ 1 million stacked up in their homes.



“Have you seen what is happening? All of a sudden, all the top NPP members are quiet. Everyone is quiet because the amount they have in their rooms is more than one million dollars so nobody is ready to speak. The NPP is quiet,” she expressed.

Reacting to President Akufo-Addo's expression of confidence in the integrity of Cecilia Dapaah, following her resignation, Afia Schwarzenegger said she doubts he is the one who appended his signature to the viral acceptance letter.



“That letter they are saying is from the president is not true. Hon. Boakye Agyarko has granted an interview and has made us aware that the president’s signature is in some people’s pockets. They sign every kind of letter from cabinets to the executive. The man I campaigned for, isn’t the one who wrote the letter,” she established.



