NPP dismissal: ‘We will dance in the middle of the storm’ – Empress Gifty celebrates husband

Empress Gifty and her husband, Mr. Hopeson Adorye

Empress Gifty shared some fun moments with her husband, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, online, shortly after he was ousted from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Adorye's birthday coincided with the day he was dismissed from the party. Empress Gifty seized the opportunity to celebrate her 'superman' and boost his morale.



In a video that captures them sharing some intimate moments at the beach, the popular gospel singer was seen kissing and grooving with her husband.



She shared the video on her Instagram feed with a muted sound but with a caption that connotes, that regardless of their setbacks, they will still triumph.



“Betrayal is in many forms but the man who understands the timing of Elohim. He shall dance in the Middle of the Storm. #Awiey3pa Happy birthday my superman,” she wrote.



Mr. Hopeson Adorye’s response



A few moments after his dismissal, the former NPP stalwart, in an interview with Asaase Radio described the development as a complete waste of time.

Mr. Adorye said, now more than ever, he is poised to ensure that Alan Kyerematen wins the 2024 presidential elections.



“This is a waste of time for a general secretary to issue this kind of letter, everybody is aware that once you support a different candidate apart from the party’s candidate, you forfeit your membership. So when you forfeit your membership, what is the use for you to come and write and put it out, I don’t think it is worth it,” he established.



Background



The likes of Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene-Ntow and Saddique Abu-Bakar Boniface, were withdrawn from the party following their continuous support for the independent presidential candidacy of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former member of the NPP.



This, according to the party, was in violation of Article 3(9)(1) of their constitution.



See the post below:

