NPP guru makes confession about Efia Odo

As calls for Efia Odo’s arrest intensify, Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that he enjoys watching the racy photos the television personality has been sharing on her social media platforms.



The politician who doubles as a lawyer while sharing his view on arguments for Efia Odo’s arrest hilariously said while the suggestions may be in order, it is an undeniable fact that the showbiz personality’s style of dressing is admired by a number of people and he is not an exception.



“Whether Maurice Ampaw is spot on with his remarks or not, the truth is that we all watch Efia Odo’s dressing,” he said in Twi on Okay FM while shrieking with laughter.

Shocked by the confession, the host asked if he really pays attention to Efia Odo’s style of dressing, a question that evoked another revelation.



“Ey,” he exclaimed. “I usually watch. I go on social media a lot. I watch Nana Tornado and Schwarzenegger and their beef”.



Efia Odo graced Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album listening session on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She, however, stoked controversy as she exposed her body in black see-through apparel.



A section of the public, including lawyer Maurice Ampaw, called for Efia Odo’s arrest on the basis that her appearance was not different from Wisa Greid who was punished by the law for exposing his penis during a performance at the 2015 edition of Decemba 2 Rememba.



The lawyer in an interview with GhanaWeb called on the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and the Cybercrime Unit to immediately arrest Efia Odo for what he described as indecent exposure.

"Our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest… We need to guard our public morals.



"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency," Maurice Ampaw told GhanaWeb.



Commenting on the matter, Nana Obiri Boahen said while he may agree with Maurice Ampaw, Efia Odo may have an explanation.



“When you look at Act 29 very well, it’s exposure and Efia Odo must be prosecuted. This is the argument of lawyer Maurice Ampaw. I won’t share my view on it. With such things, I only observe and draw my conclusions.



"Efia Odo too can say ‘I’m Efia Odo, this is my dressing, I’ve not gone contrary to the laws.’ But seriously speaking, if you look at the laws of the country very well, it looks like I may side with Maurice Ampaw because if you’re defining nudity and exposure, it looks like Efia Odo’s photo falls under that but I don’t want to comment on it," Nana Obiri Boahen stated.





Meanwhile, Efia Odo has expressed utter bemusement over calls for her arrest. In a tweet, Tuesday, she mentioned that it was imperative for the police to rather focus on arresting criminals.



“You won’t go and arrest people who do illegal mining, the two pimples on my chest is what you’re worried about? Set your priorities straight and get off my chest! Jokers!” her tweet read.





