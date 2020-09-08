Entertainment

NPP hasn’t done anything for the people in Kumasi – Actor Michael Afrane

Kumawood actor, Michael Afrane

Kumawood actor, Michael Afrani, has said on authority that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is very deceitful.

Speaking to Captain Smart on Angel TV during the launch of the opposition party NDC’s manifesto, the Kumawood actor stated that ever since he joined the NPP, they’ve not done anything proper in the capital of the Ashanti Region.



According to him, all his years of being part of the NPP, all he has witnessed is their lies and manipulative tactics.



He said: "I used to defend NPP alot until I saw how manipulative they can be. Since they came into power, they’ve not done anything for people in Kumasi. I Joined NDC in only 2016 and I can show you thousands of projects Mahama has done”.



Commenting on the NPP’s free SHS policy initiative, Osama said the policy is nothing new for the NPP to fuss about.



“The free SHS policy is nothing new. Mahama knew the importance of education that’s why he started building schools… how can you provide free SHS without classrooms? Beside the policy was already in the 1992 constitution,” he added.

Machael Afrani recently announced that he’s no longer a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He had already commenced a nationwide tour dubbed: “Sankofa J.M” to campaign for the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The campaign, he said, will be in all the 16 regions across the country to spread the campaign message of the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



At the launch of the “Sankofa J.M” campaign in Kumasi, Tuesday, August 18 2020, Mr Afrane said President Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians in 2016 with juicy campaign promises.

