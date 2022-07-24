2
NPP members are being delusional for complaining about insults on Akufo-Addo – Lydia Forson

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Lydia Forson has said that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) complaining about politics of insults are delusional.

She explains that they threw dirt at John Dramani Mahama the least opportunity they got and therefore can't complain about vitriol in these times.

Lydia Forson’s comment comes after Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah called out Joy News and Martin Kpebu for using some foul words against the President.

“It is shameful and totally unprofessional to hear lawyer Kpebu without any factual basis, accuse the President of the Republic of being a member of a criminal syndicate. Even more worrying is the fact that a media house which is to be respected airs such content and happily reproduces it on websites and social media in a bid to achieve clicks and revenues on the backdrop of unfounded insults at its national leaders. We all uphold freedoms of speech and association but let’s be responsible in how we do this,” the Minister tweeted.

But reacting to his comment and the conversation that emanated from it Lydia Forson had this to say:

"Let’s be fair the vitriol some members of the NPP and even private citizens like me threw at Mahama during is tenure is absolutely NOTHING compared to what this government receives. So each time I hear them complain I really find them to be a little delusional.”

