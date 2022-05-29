NPP polls: Afia Schwarzenegger’s candidate loses election

Afia Schwarzenegger

NPP holds regional delegates conference

Wontumi re-elected as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP



Wontumi ready to break the 8 with NPP



Afia Schwarzenegger’s preferred candidate, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah a.k.a. COKA, could not unseat Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the incumbent had his mandate renewed by delegates for the third time, Saturday.



The regional delegates conference which was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on May 28, 2022, saw Wontumi garner 464 votes while COKA who had served as constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years, secured 306 votes.



Other contenders, Robert Asare Bediako secured 20 votes while Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah had 9 and 3 votes respectively.

Prior to the election, comedienne and radio presenter Afia Schwarzenegger campaigned rigorously for COKA.



“Do the right thing for the foot soldiers in Kumasi... COKA is the real deal,” one of her numerous social media posts aimed at promoting COKA read.



Afia Schwarzenegger threw her weight behind COKA a few days after Wontumi Radio employed Deloris Frimpong Manso (aka Delay) as host of the station’s drivetime show. She had been tipped for the position after taking pictures with Wontumi in the studios of Wontumi Radio and serving indication of her readiness to be a staff but Delay ended up in the seat.



The development resulted in the comedienne throwing subliminal shots.



On the back of criticisms that she was being ungrateful to Wontumi who supported her father’s funeral, Afia Schwarzenegger went berserk.

“Chairman Odeneho fed my guests with his restaurant for a whole week. Maybe you should limit your shallow thinking and move on with your lives. We ain’t mates and your opinion in my life is foolish. He is the owner of long something something that I posted months back and thanked. Can you all back off my life with your shallow minds!! Do you think my whole world revolves around Wontumi?” she fumed at a social media user.



COKA had during the campaign touted his prowess and stressed that the NPP required a new direction and leadership to restore the party to its status as a formidable force.



