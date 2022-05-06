NPP presidential race: Alan Kyerematen ‘is the David of our time’ – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Adorye and Alan Kyerematen

Award-winning gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has endorsed the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, as the next flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The gospel musician, who is the wife of Mr Hopeson Adorye, a national security operative and a failed parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the NPP in the last elections, said: “Mr Alan Kyerematen is the David of our generation”.



This was contained in a video she released that has gone viral on social media.



In the video, Empress Gifty described Mr Kyerematen as a humble man who speaks wisdom.

She also encourages Ghana’s Trade and Industry Minister to finish hard.



“Finish haaard, finish haaard Daddy. Daddy we understand”, Empress Gifty stressed.