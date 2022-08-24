1
NPP’s intention to break the 8 is criminal – Mr beautiful explains

Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Veteran Ghanaian actor and staunch sympathizer of the NDC, Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful has described the NPP’s intent to “break the 8” as criminal.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Mr. Beautiful queried why the NPP would shout “break the 8” if they have performed well in government.

Citing an analogy, Mr. Beautiful said "if you have keys to a door why would you want to break the door before you enter"?

He added that it is just criminal on the part of the NPP to keep on shouting “breaking the 8” and added that, unlike President Akufo-Addo, former President Mahama is a better option for Ghana and a great visionary as well.

