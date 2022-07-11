0
Menu
Entertainment

NYA shares lead single 'D4M' off upcoming EP

NYA,, NYA, Singer

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

With the release of her new single, ‘D4M’ (Dance for Me), Ghanaian-Canadian songstress, NYA is ready for more after a solid run with her debut EP, "Euphoria Vol. I".

'D4M' produced by Monimakesmusic, a dance tune, includes the hypnotic sounds of Afrobeat and Jazz rhythms tied together with NYA's harmonic vocals as she shows additional depths of her musical genius.

This song serves as a reminder that life in the tropics is always fun and upbeat.

'D4M' sets the tone for her EP series' sequel, the next step in building a deeper connection with her fans (new and old), as well as showcasing her sound's evolution. Vibe out and see you on August 19th for "Euphoria Vol. II".

Source: Francis Amissah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide