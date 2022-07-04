0
Na this guy dey give me F9 - Davido says in throwback video with his lecturer

Davido Face 7.png Nigerian Musician, Davido

Mon, 4 Jul 2022

Popular Nigerian artiste, Davido, in an old video unveiled the lecturer who scored him F9 during exams at Babcock University.

In the old video which has recently gone viral, Davido could be seen with hands hung around the lecturer's neck, as he happily called him "this guy"

"This guy they shout at us. Na this guy they give me F9. All of the D, D, D, C, C," he said.

Around them were other lecturers of the university and Davido's team.

Davido graduated from Babcock University in 2015 with a degree in music.

The superstar shuffled between his studies and his music career and still came out successful.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by tooXclusive (@tooxclusive_com)

Source: mynigeria.com
