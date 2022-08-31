Naa Agyeman turns born again, set to drop gospel song 'Testimony'

Hotfmghana.com has sighted a gospel music video that is creating huge controversy on social media and within the Ghanaian music fraternity.

The seven seconds video features legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Naa Agyeman. According to our checks, the song which is titled 'Testimony' is a collaboration he did with America-based Ghanaian gospel musician MIQ B.



About a month ago, Hotfmghana.com got wind of Naa Agyemang's alleged move to desist from doing secular music to follow the footsteps of legendary Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah who left secular music to establish his church in 2012.



Ofori Amponsah was accused of becoming a pastor simply because of the ‘offering’ he would get from his church members. Coincidentally, Highlife music has for years now failed to make an impact within the music industry.



They are not billed to perform at events at a time Ghanaian musicians are raking most money from shows. It's quite unclear whether that may have tripped Naa Agyemang into dumping the genre that made him gain his legendary status.



Well, the song titled ‘Testimony’ is an inspirational tune that according to sources is scheduled to drop on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Naa Agyeman is well-known for monster hit songs such as 'Sugar Cane', Mr. Ode ft. Terry Bonchaka, 'Kwahu Bepo', 'No credit' ft. Guru Nkz, 'Kwame Ahe', 'Alomo', 'Ketewa', 'Juliana', 'Opono Hini Me' (Traffic).



All attempts to reach Naa Agyeman to ascertain the truth of the matter has so far failed to materialise.



Watch the video below:



