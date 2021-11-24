Naa Ashorkor dazzles in pink for her 33rd birthday

Actress, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Naa Ashorkor celebrates birthday in style

Naa is 33 years today



Naa Ashorkor slays for birthday photoshoot



Actress and radio presenter, Naa Ashorkor Mensah- Doku, is 33 years today, November 23.



Naa took to her Instagram page to announce to her 2.3 million followers how prepared she was for this new chapter of her life.



The wife and mother of two is among Ghana's celebrated actresses who have featured in award-winning productions.

She starred in movies like 'The Perfect Picture', 'Adams Apples' and 'Aloevera'.



Friends and well wishes have flooded Naa Ashorkor's timeline with the best of messages and prayers as she turns 33 years.



"Chapter 33 let’s do this! Vim," she captioned an image expressing her joy.



Naa has for years been a go-to when it comes to stylish outfits. Her birthday was not an exception as she dazzled in a little pink off-shoulder dress made to fit her body.



Check out the actress in the images below: