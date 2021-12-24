Naana Blu explains why some grown-up's can't cook at home

Naana Blu

Quophimens Musiq signed artiste, Naana Blu has shared her opinion about women who are mature yet find it difficult to cook at home.

This is as a result of recent revelations by 37-year-old broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo who said that she needs a man who can cook and clean to marry due to her inability to cook.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye, Naana Blu was asked if it’s surprising that a woman doesn’t know how to cook.



She said on the Kastle Edzidzi Pa show “It’s normal these days for a woman to confess that she doesn’t know how to cook”.



The ‘Nam Pa’ hitmaker who comes from Shama in the Western Region of Ghana opined that not all women grow up at a place where they can easily learn how to cook.

“There are some women who went to the boarding house throughout at a very young age,” she explained.



She continued “Besides there are some women who didn’t actually stay with their parents from their childhood days.



She added “Everyone and how they grew up so it’s not surprising if a woman can’t cook just that with some it’s their own fault”.