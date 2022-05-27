Naana Donkor Arthur nominated for Best Entertainer in Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2022

Naana Donkor Arthur

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Naana Donkor Arthur, the host of Live With NDA, has been nominated at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA in the "Entertainer of the Year" category.

Her nomination is on the back of her unbroken delivery of diligence, laudable service, great impact and huge influence.



Naana Donkor Arthur is officially classified as a digital content creator, a social commentator, and an entertainer.



Live With NDA has been actively running since 2019 and it has grown fast to be a massive interview platform that has introduced a long count of top Ghanaian celebrities to a huge global audience partly due to her level of influence on social media.

Discussing digital content competitiveness among Ghanaian digital content creators living in the US, the impact Naana Donkor Arthur has achieved with Live With NDA can't be underrated.



Her content runs on multiple themes, serving her followers a broad entertainment and educative menu to enjoy.



Naana Donkor Arthur has interviewed Kofi Kinaata, Moesha Buodong, Tracy Boakye, Wendy Shey, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, MzVee, Lord Kenya, Pope Skinny, Adina, Asakaa Boys and a long list of other guests.