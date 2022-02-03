Nadia Buari advises the youth to find a person who calms their soul

Nadia says partners should provide comfort

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has sent a word of advice to the youth to find themselves partners they can run to in times of distress.



In an Instagram post she shared on February 2, 2022, she claims a person's safest place should be with the person they give their affection to.



“The person you love should be where you can calm your soul. They should be your safest place to be yourself. Life is hard enough. That person should be your solace,” she said.

The actress ever since her private marriage ceremony has worked hard to keep her family away from the public eye.



At this instance, many social media users have hinted her marriage is on its way to being one of the stable relationships worth emulating after she had suffered many heartbreaks.



In a post shared by Nadia in 2019, she advised people to stay away from being jealous of people's lifestyles and relationships because to her, those are mostly illusions to sway others in the wrong direction.



“Social media has created jealous behaviour over illusions... Sadly, some are envious of things, relationships, and lifestyles that don’t even exist,”



