Nadia Buari in trouble as she shares full video of Beyoncé & Shatta Wale's song

Actress Nadia Buari

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared the full video of Beyoncé's Already song with Shatta Wale ahead of its official release.

The American singer is set to release her music film, Black Is King, which features music videos from her Lion King: The Gift album.



The songs on the album include the banging track with Ghana's Shatta Wale which is titled Already.



Ahead of the official release of Beyoncé's music film on July 31, 2020, snippets of the music video with Shatta Wale leaked on Friday, July 24, 2020.



The video sighted by YEN.com.gh looks to have been recorded from the screen of a TV and had inscriptions suggesting it might have been recorded in a non-English speaking country, possibly in Asia.



The short clip which could be described as a trailer has Shatta Wale seated on a throne riding on a horse and riding a king with some guards beside.



Beyoncé, on the hand, is seen dancing and singing. She rock many different hairstyles which are African-inspired.

Following the leak, Nadia Buari shared the full music video on her Instagram page and expressed her obsession for the song.



Sharing the video, Nadia tagged both Beyoncé and Shatta Wale saying she had watched the video over a million times:



"I’m I the only one obsessed with this video?!... Damn. Watched it a million times #already. @beyonce and @shattawalenima ."



Not long after sharing the video, the actress deleted it from her page for reasons best known to her.



But the sharing and deletion of the video by Nadia has caught some attention on social media with an Instagram blog, Thosecalledcelebs, calling her out as a hypocrite.



Sharing a screenshot of Nadia's post, the blog suggested Nadia was tagging Beyoncé to get her attention and not because she was in love with the song as she claimed.

