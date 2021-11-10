Nadia Buari’s dress on GUBA red carpet

Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari is in the crosshairs of social media after turning up in a really provocative dress to a recent event.

Nadia was present at the 2021 edition of the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) awards, the brainchild of British-Ghanaian presenter Dentaa Amoateng.



Nadia turned up in a really sleek and flowing but low cut dress which showed off most of her bare chest area.



A video taken from the GUBA red carpet clearly shows Nadia in this dress.



She’s flaunting herself around and strutting on the red carpet, taking photos.



The video of her red carpet appearance hit social media and drew reactions from Ghanaians.

According to a social media user, the dress she wore was needless and unbecoming of her.



One fan wrote: “I didn’t recognize her until I saw her name in the caption,”



Watch the video below:



