Nadia Buari’s sister weds sweetheart

Over the week, actress Nadia Buari shared some images of her sister, Samera Buari, popularly known as Esbee, and her fiance in some pre-wedding photoshoots.

The images were nothing short of stunning as the couple posed in suited attires in different intimate poses.



Nadia in her post said, “These two mehnnn, Here's to a lifetime full of happiness and love."



Two days after her post, she has been captured looking ready for her traditional marriage and white wedding on August 20, 2022.



According to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, wife of actor John Dumelo, in a post she shared, the traditional wedding of Samera was over and her white wedding is expected to hold at exactly 3:00 p.m.



Samera is walking down the aisle with her sweetheart, Seloame Baëta, who is an engineer and project manager at Cenpower.

The beautiful couple already has photos and videos from their traditional wedding flying on social media.













ADA/BB