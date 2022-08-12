Nagyi releases visuals for single, 'Ajei'

$pacely and Nagyi

Four months after the release of Ajei with $pacely, Nagyi dropped the music video for the single. Since its release, the single has been streamed on various digital platforms, raking up over 120 thousand streams on Boomplay.

Released on August 11, the video was directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Babami Momofuku and shot in Accra. In the video, the Ghanaian rappers Nagyi and $pacely are seen having a good time with friends.



"Ajei" was produced by VT and is Nagyi's first single of 2022. The rapper is set to release a follow-up song to Ajei in October.



About Nagyi

Nagyi is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter who dabbles in hip-hop, RnB, Afro-beat, and trap. His rap style is a flawless blend of English, Twi, Ga, and Pidgin to create deep and melodic lyrics and sounds. Nagyi cites his father, the legendary Ghanaian high-life Musician and Producer Charles Amoah, as his musical influence. He also takes inspiration from rappers JayZ and Manifest.



Watch his newly-released music video



