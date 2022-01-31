0
Naira Marley blasts Instagram, claims he missed an opportunity because of them

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley

Mon, 31 Jan 2022

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has blamed Instagram for making him miss a life-changing opportunity with American rapper, Diddy.

The 'Soapy' crooner took to the social media app to vent his displeasure whiles accusing them of distorting the notification system.

In a series of rants, he revealed how important people, like Diddy, mentioned him in a post and he had no idea because Instagram didn’t notify hi

According to Naira Marley, he missed an opportunity that could have been earned him a feature from Diddy.

Marley shared how the Top Request button on Instagram miraculously started working after he tried many times to know what was going on with his followers.

