Naira Marley's trial stalls over EFCC's witness absence, to resume next year

Naira Marley has been accused of money laundering and internet fraud

The lingering cyber crime case involving Nigerian music star, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been adjourned.

Naira Marley was billed to face the trial at the Lagos Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, but it was put on hold.



The EFCC's witness, Mr. Augustine Anosike's who is testifying as the second prosecution witness in the case was not present at the court for personal reasons.



The case has been adjourned till February 16, 2022, by Justice Oweibo.



It will be recalled that Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC with four others on May 14, 2019, and has been standing trial on an 11-count charge bothering on the offence.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.



The EFCC also hinted that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore counterfeit names like Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar. The cards the agency alleged were to perpetrate internet frauds. The singer is currently out on bail and he has released a number of interesting songs since he left detention in 2019.



Naira Marley pleaded for the contacts of President Buhari and Bola Tinubu following the adjournment of his case by the court.