Nana Aba Anamoah calls Bridget Otoo a clown

Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba

Nana Aba ask fans to define Twitter

Bridget Otoo defines Twitter



Nana Aba laughs hysterically at Bridget Otoo’s definition for Twitter



Nana Aba Anamoah has labeled Bridget Otoo a clown after the latter defined Twitter in a hilarious manner.



The ace journalist on January 12, 2022, asked her fans to define Twitter but what happened next left Nana Aba Anamoah rolling over.



Becoming a part of the conversation, media personality, Bridget Otoo said: “Twitter- T for Talia, W for Ewe, I for Eyedrop, T for Trotro, T for Twofi, E For Enam and R for War.”



Her reply elicited a burst of laughter from Nana Aba Anamoah. "Bridget, you're a clown," she responded.

Meanwhile, fans have also reacted to the post by retweeting and Nana Aba wondered where the hilarious definition of Bridget Otoo’s definition stemmed from.



In November 2021, Twitter went on a rampage because a social media troll came face to face with his victims - Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere at an audition grounds.



The acclaimed ‘social media bully’ who was identified later as Journalist Albert was humiliated when he shows up to audition for ‘The Next TV Star’ reality show.



He was later handed an opportunity to spearhead GHOne TV's cyberbully campaign but declined the offer after a consultation with his family.



Along the line, Bridget Otoo asked GHOne TV to not air her episodes. Some concluded that the cordial relationship between Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba Anamoah had become sour as a result. However, the two have proven that their relationship knows no bound and they keep interacting.



