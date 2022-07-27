Nana Aba Anamoah descends on Ghanaian who insulted Jamaican sprinters

Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah is the latest to call out Serwaa Ampaafo, a natural hair lover who identifies herself as an Afrocentric woman.

Serwaa topped social media trends on Tuesday following her bad comment on three black athletes who wore long wigs during a race.



Shirley Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson's personal decision to wear colourful hair extensions on the world stage attracted the wrath of the Ghanaian natural hair enthusiast.



In a Facebook post that has caught the attention of other nationals, Serwaa was dragged for disrespecting the track and field sprinters from Jamaica.



Others social media users noted that she could have made her point devoid of insults.



The sprinters won medals at the World Athletics Championship-Oregon 2022.

Serwaa's Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb reads: "Good you won with your legs in athletics and not in any event which involves complex brain activity; Because there is no way these brains covered in those hideous wigs can ever win in any competition that is shockingly groundbreaking. Clowns!



Broadcaster, Nana Aba who was appalled by the comment lashed out at Serwaa for rather channeling her energy into disrespecting the medalists instead of celebrating their achievement.



"If you are not a nuclear scientist or a global expert in quantum physics or some such fancy world changing job then I'm sure you have to be put on a suicide watch list. You're sick," she wrote under the viral post.



Also, some Jamaicans visited Serwaa's page to drag her for badmouthing their heroines.



She was pushed to restrict the comment section following the backlash from the public.

