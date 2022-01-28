Nana Aba Anamoah launches her charity foundation 'Hearts Wide Open'

Nana Aba Anamoah (third right) with board members of the foundation

Ace broadcaster and General Manager of GhOne TV and Starr FM Nana Aba Anamoah has officially launched her charity foundation, ‘Hearts Wide Open’.

Speaking at the launch, the popular media personality said the organization will offer assistance to less privileged Ghanaians.



Nana Aba, over the years, has impacted lives with her various charitable interventions. She has consistently granted students financial support to keep them in the classroom so they can eventually make an impact in society.



She actively keeps records of employment opportunities offered by her social and professional networks. This allows her to readily assist unemployed youth who solicit support. Her record of such opportunities spans from hawkers to single-mothers.



The launch of the foundation was graced by prominent personalities including Sir Sam Jonah, Nana Kwame Bediako, Bola Ray and Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar – Ghana Scholarships Secretariat.



A former street hawker, Ebetoda, now a TV presenter who was rescued by the broadcaster, also shared his encounter with Nana Aba.

Ebetoda, real name, Raphael Obeng Owusu, recalled how he used to sleep on the streets of Accra when he first moved from Kumasi to the city for greener pastures.



He thanked Nana Aba for the opportunities given to him, adding that he has now been able to open his own shop where he sells gadgets.



Ebetoda, however, noted that he is yet to accomplish his greatest heart desire, which is to fly in an aeroplane.



The launch was hosted by media personality Serwaa Amihere and had performances by award-winning songwriter and singer Kofi Kinaata.