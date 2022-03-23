Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Kinaata’s exclusion from VGMAs Artiste of the Year list

Nana Aba Anamoah

VGMA 2022 nominee list announced

Six musicians to compete for Artiste of the Year crown



Fameye, Kinaata earn VGMA nomination



Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah is “shocked to the bone” after Kofi Kinaata was conspicuously missing from nominees for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year 2022.



The board on Saturday, March 19, 2022, unveiled the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre with six musicians earning spots in the Artiste of the Year category.

Reigning Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene battles it out with rapper Sarkodie, Lynx Entertainment’s KiDi, gospel musician Joe Mettle, afrobeat artiste King Promise, and ‘Second Sermon’ singer Black Sherif.



The list of nominees has engendered conversation with some questioning why certain musicians did not earn nominations for various categories.



In a Tweet, Nana Aba Anamoah wondered: “Ah wait oo. Kinaata was not nominated for Artiste of the Year?”



Abeiku Santana who is also an ace broadcaster with Accra-based Okay FM could also not fathom why Kofi Kinaata and Fameye were not nominated in the Artiste of the Year category.

In an outburst on his show, Tuesday, Abeiku said: “So Charterhouse and VGMA, in what ways have Kofi Kinaata and Fameye wronged you? Charterhouse, organizers of VGMAs, I’m asking how they have wrong you. What have they done to the extent that they weren’t nominated for the Artiste off the Year category? Keep doing that.



“Keep being selective and unfair to these artistes and continue to nominate your friends and acquaintances. Anytime it is time for these two artistes to be rewarded, they don’t get it. Just look at their works. Look how hard they have worked. Are you being unfair at all? Your reward is in the hands of Shatta Wale,” he fumed.



Commenting on the post, Nana Aba Anamoah said: “I am shocked to the bone!”

Ah wait oo.



Kinaata was not nominated for Artiste of the Year? — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 22, 2022

According to the board, “The Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review. The artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album/EP and must be one of the artistes with the highest nominations in the year under review.”

Meanwhile, Kinaata’s ‘Thy Grace’ has been nominated in the Highlife Song of the Year category alongside ‘Jonathan’ by AK Songstress, ‘Obiaa’ by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul, ‘Yard’ by Bisa Kdei, ‘Te Na Fie’ by Kuami Eugene and ‘Feelings’ by Cina Soul ft. KiDi.



He has also been nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Best Highlife Artiste of the Year categories.



Fameye, on the other hand, has had his ‘Praise’ nominated for Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Afropop Song of the Year and Record of the Year. He has also been nominated for Male Vocal Performance of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Highlife Artiste of the Year



