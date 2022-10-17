Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to clergymen’s prayers at galamsey site

Nana Aba Anamoah is a Media personality

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to a viral video where a group of Ghanaian pastors were spotted at a galamsey site seeking divine intervention to end the menace.

In the said video which has since generated discussions on social media, the Christian leaders while touring some galamsey sites in the Eastern region to assess the extent of damage were spotted singing patriotic songs and offering prayers to God.



“We pray that our people will humble themselves and change from our wicked ways… heal our land and save us, heal our nation,” one pastor was heard saying.



This development has received condemnation from scores of netizens on social media.



Praying to end the galamsey menace, to many, is a completely wrong approach.



Nana Aba Anamoah also shares the same assertion.



According to her, prayers won’t solve what practical knowledge and common sense should.

“They toured galamsey sites and later prayed to God for an end to the devastation. Dear God, don’t mind them. Okay? They know the people behind the destruction. Kindly direct them to those characters. Praise the Lord. Common sense is the ability to see, hear and understand things, and then make decisions that are common to most people without the need for PRAYERS!!”



“To the ‘men of God’ who toured the galamsey sites and prayed to God to end the devastation. Read this LOUDLY…God will not do by miracle, what he has blessed us brains to do.”



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo continues to assure Ghanaians his government will stop the illegal mining menace.



In 2017, he made a commitment to end galamsey but the canker appears to have gained momentum. A recent documentary by journalist Erastus Asare Donkor showed how galamsey has caused harm to the environment, especially water bodies.



“We are here to eradicate galamsey and surely, it would be eradicated,” Nana Addo said in Kumasi. “No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey”.



Read the post below:

They toured galamsey sites and later prayed to God for an end to the devastation.



Dear God, don’t mind them. Okay?



They know the people behind the destruction. Kindly direct them to those characters.



Praise the Lord. pic.twitter.com/EL5MO0jrIz — n.a (@thenanaaba) October 16, 2022

Common sense is the ability to see, hear and understand things, and then make decisions that are common to most people without the need for PRAYERS!! — n.a (@thenanaaba) October 16, 2022

To the ‘men of God’ who toured the galamsey sites and prayed to God to end the devastation. Read this LOUDLY…



God will not do by miracle, what he has blessed us brains to do. — n.a (@thenanaaba) October 16, 2022

EB/BB