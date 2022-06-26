Nana Aba Anamoah's biography and net worth explained

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah is one of the few female Journalists in Ghana whose work has been outstanding over the years.

On social media, she is known as the English Madam because she does not tolerate bad Grammar.



She has a very strong personality on social media and will not be coiled into silence not even by vitriolic attacks.



Who Is Nana Aba Anamoah?



Nana Aba Anamoah is the General Manager for Gh One Television.



Nana Aba Anamoah has been in the media business for years and has carved a niche for herself in sports and politics.



She is an ardent supporter of Manchester United and the Accra Great Olympics.

Nana Aba Anamoah is Ewe and Fante.



Her father Mr Kwesi Anamoah was a Hindu and brought his daughter the Hindu way but Nana Aba Anamoah is a staunch Christian and a Catholic.



Nana Aba Anamoah is a product of Ghana National College, University of Ghana. However, she has done some courses with Havard University.



Nana Aba Anamoah Career



Nana Aba Anamoah started her career in the media space with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation before she moved to TV3.



After years of being with TV3, Nana Aba Anamoah joined Bola Ray at EIB Network where she is currently a General Manager.

Nana Aba Anamoah Husband



Nana Aba Anamoah has never been married.



However, she has a son with Osebo the Zara man.



Zara man owns the Zara Shop in Ghana is a fashionista.



Nana Aba Anamoah's Son



Nana Aba Anamoah has a son called Daryl Paa Kow Anamoah, who lives and attends school in the United States of America.

Nana Aba Anamoah's Net Worth



Nana Aba Anamoah is said to make most of her money from anchoring events in Ghana and her work as a media personality.



She is said to be worth between $100,000 to $500,000.



Nana Aba Anamoah Scandal



Nana Aba Anamoah after years of working with TV3 had to resign. The television personality photoshopped a picture with claims that she had gone to watch her team Manchester United play in the United Kingdom.



Nana Aba Anamoah was trolled on social media.

Nana Aba Anamoah Foundation



Nana Aba Anamoah has been helping several individuals secure jobs and also provide them with financial assistance. She does these through her foundation Hearts Wide Open.