Nana Aba Anamoah’s punchy post after Jackie Appiah’s mansion brouhaha

Jackie Appiah trends on Twitter after video of posh mansion popped up

Nana Aba Anamoah slams critics of people's wealth



Journalist tells critics to use their time judiciously



Broadcaster and General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has in an Instagram post entreated people to be concerned about how to turn things around instead of incessantly rubbishing the wealth of others.



“Focus on making your life better too. Most importantly, be truly happy for people,” the caption of her post sighted by GhanaWeb read.



According to the journalist, she has observed that people resort to name-calling and malicious posts whenever others climb the ladder of success, an attitude she considers inappropriate.

“When you make it as a man in this country, they attribute it to sakawa and drugs. You make it as a woman, you’re ashawo. People who do this are permanently stuck in a snake pit. Wake up from the folly and attempt to make your life better too," her post read.



Nana Aba Anamoah’s post is on the back of comments uttered after the unveiling of Jackie Appiah’s mansion. The actress has been trending after a video of her posh Trassaco mansion was shared on social media by Nigerian actress and producer, Luchy Donald.



The eye-catching mansion featured a large swimming pool, a VIP area, a large parking area that exhibited her luxury vehicles, a dining and sitting area, a private lounge, an office space, a walk-in closet, and an automated toilet seat among other interesting features including lighting that proved that Jackie splashed a fortune on her new home.



