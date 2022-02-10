0
Nana Aba Anamoah tops Twitter trends amidst E-levy cake saga

Serwaa And Nana Aba2.png Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere have been trolled over GHOne's comments on the E-levy cake

Thu, 10 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere dragged on Twitter

E-levy cake causes stir on social media

Ghanaians angry over GHOne tweet

Popular media personalities, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere are having a hard time on Twitter as several Ghanaians have launched scathing attacks at them.

The two journalists have suffered trolls from tweeps, after a tweet from GHOne’s official Twitter handle, backed the NPP’s claims that indeed the minority was responsible for Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s famous E-levy cake.

Majority leader, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been heavily criticised on social media for his custom-baked E-levy birthday cake which was spotted at his 65th birthday party on Wednesday, February 10, 2022.

Ghanaians were disgusted by the Majority leader’s decision to celebrate his birthday with a cake that had ‘E-levy’ boldly scripted on it, especially, at a time when Ghanaians are vigorously kicking against the bill.

To calm the anger of Ghanaians or perhaps, shift blames, an NPP MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, alleged that the viral E-levy birthday cake was rather a surprise present from the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Shortly after his statements, GHOne TV’s official Twitter handle backed Mr. Kennedy Nyarko’s claims by sharing a post that read;

“Minority in parliament gifts Majority leader Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu a custom-baked E-levy cake as he marks his birthday. #GHOneNews#StarrNews#EIBDigital#E-levy.”

The post has since sparked controversies on Twitter which resulted in numerous attacks being thrown at Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere who are both widely noted as employees at the TV station.

Although the two are said to have been fighting back and blocking the Twitter accounts of the trolls, GHOne on the other hand has retracted its comments and rendered an official public apology.

GHOne has since deleted that particular tweet.

