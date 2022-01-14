Nana Aba cries over paying school fees

Nana Anamoah and son

Ace Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has revealed that she can’t wait for her son to place a call, informing her that he is in his last semester in university.



According to media personality, the month of January is a fee-paying month for parents whose children are in school.



She made this known in a post she shared on Twitter on January 13, 2022.



“School fees month. I’m waiting for the day my son will text and say ‘This is my last semester. No be small gb)))he I go dance,” she tweeted.

In 2019, Nana Aba Anamoah enrolled her son in a university in the United States of America, taking to social media to make the announcement during his orientation.



In the video shared by blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa, on Instagram, the GhOne TV General Manager was heard saying, “I’m very emotional today, my son is starting Uni, we are here for his orientation, he is in the queue somewhere and I am just here waiting for him.”



