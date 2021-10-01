Nana Aba shades critics, flaunts iPhone 13 in new video

Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

• Nana Aba has teased her critics

• She has once flaunted her new iPhone 13



• Efia Odo has called out celebs posing with the new iPhone 13



Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah does not seem perturbed despite backlash from the public who have called her out for posing with the new iPhone 13 pro max on her socials.



The renowned TV host is among Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly made it known that they have in possession the latest iPhones which was released by Apple in September this year.



"RT if you use iPhone 13, Like if you need my attention," Nana Aba tweeted.



On Wednesday, September 29, actress Efia Odo, described as embarrassing, the actions of celebrities who have flooded the internet with their new iPhones.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb she wrote: "Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone."



Also, actress Tracey Boakye in a video on her Instagram page unboxed the iPhone 13 pro max. According to her, she is a boss for owning owing the new phone. The video with the caption "Bit*h I’M A BOSS" has received mixed reactions from her followers who say Tracey is "giving pressure".



Former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng is also part of the celebs who have 'acquired' the new iPhone 13 pro max.



