Nana Aba thanks Akufo-Addo for life-saving equipment at Ridge Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Aba thanks Prez Akufo-Addo

Ridge Hospital separates conjoined twins



State purchased machine saving lives at Ridge Hospital, Nana Aba



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year covered the hospital bills for the separation of conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).



According to broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, the president facilitated the purchasing of a surgical machine through state funding which was used for the surgery.



Now stationed at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, the machine has saved the lives of patients who could have required travelling abroad for operations.

In an appreciation post on Tuesday, Nana Addo acknowledged the efforts of the first gentleman of the land.



She disclosed that doctors at the facility were able to conduct a successful tumour surgery with the use of the machine.



"The equipment @NAkufoAddo funded through the state for the separation of the conjoined twins are solving many more challenges at the Ridge Hospital. A young man had a tumour successfully removed from his brain recently. He’s home recovering. Thank you, President," Nana Aba tweeted.



