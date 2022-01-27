Nana Agraada’s ‘showstopping’ antics at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s memorial service

Afia Schwarzenegger holds one-week celebration for late father

Evangelist Patricia Agyei, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’ clearly brought on her A-game at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week celebration held on January 26, 2022.



She stormed the event grounds in the company of her bodyguards amidst cheers from the crowd.



Clad in black and gold apparel coupled with heavy makeup, Nana Agradaa stormed the dance floor to exhibit her moves while gospel artiste, Opiesie Esther was performing.

That’s not all, she sprayed some cash on gospel singer Opiesie Esther.



Agradaa in solidarity also donated an amount of GH₵3,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger.



Scores of Ghanaian celebrities including Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Obaapa Christy, Opiesie Esther, KK Fosu, and many others have also commiserated with the comedienne.



Watch the video below



