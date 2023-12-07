Nana Agradaa and husband Asiamah share GH¢50,000 among church members

Nana Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah have donated an amount of GH¢50,000 to be shared with the members of Heaven’s Way church.

When presenting the money in the church, Nana Agradaa noted that the funds were given to the church members by herself and her husband, Asiamah as an offering to the Lord after they recently tied the knot.



After presenting the money in church, Agradaa’s husband, Asiamah prayed for God’s blessings and protection to abound in her life and asked that the funds would open doors for her to thrive in her businesses and other endeavours.



During the presentation of the money on the church premises, Nana Agradaa said, “Today, my husband and I have in our hands GH¢50,000 and on behalf of our families we share it with the church members,” she said in a video shared by her Thunder TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Afterwards, Asiamah took over and prayed for his wife, Nana Agradaa appreciating her and asking for God to fulfil her heart desires.



“Let us all stretch our hands on Mama Pat [Nana Agradaa] and ask for God’s anointing to abound on her so that she will continue to be elevated and thrive in life. Let us tell God to annul every diabolic plan of the enemy against her life and deal with her enemies. May her finances and businesses flourish.



"Through this offering, may her life be transformed spiritually and physically and continue to remain grounded in Christ. Let all members begin to pray.”

Nana Agradaa and Asiamah recently tied the not in a private wedding session.



Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the huge amount of money Nana Agradaa and her husband have given to the church members.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



