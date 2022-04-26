7
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa goes vulgar after encounter with Kwesi Arthur

Nana Agradaa Aa Nana Agradaa

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Arthur releases 'Son of Jacob' album

Nana Agradaa prays for Kwesi Arthur

Nana Agradaa shades radio station owner

It was an epic encounter at the studios of Okay FM, Monday when Nana Agradaa laid her hands on Kwesi Arthur and offered special prayers for the musician who showed up for an interview on the Accra-based radio station.

That moment was, however, punctuated with a vulgar remark, evoking shock from those who were at the studio and some social media users as well.

The one-time priestess who now prides herself on being an evangelist had prayed against any attempt by the enemy to attack Kwesi Arthur while asking him to send her a copy of his latest album ‘Son of Jacob’, with a promise to give the album an exposure.

She assured the musician that once she speaks good about the album and gives it the necessary hype, the accomplishment would be enormous.

“Send me your latest album. ‘Son of Jacob’ is gospel. Send it to me, I’ll hype it on my television station. I am very influential,” Nana Agradaa said.

Her attempt to emphasize her prowess took a sharp turn when she resorted to innuendoes and vulgar words to insult the mother of a yet-to-be-identified person whom she accused of intellectual property theft.

“God has empowered us, when we speak, it manifests. When we introduced ‘aboozigi’, someone established a radio station and named it as such,” a livid Nana Agradaa said as she ended with the unprintable phrase.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OKAY 101.7 FM (@okay101.7fm)

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I warned Kan-Dapaah over mistreatment of Barker-Vormawor - Nyaho-Tamakloe
NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe opens up on relationships with Akufo-Addo
Freddie Blay is alien to NPP, he is a liar and corrupt - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’