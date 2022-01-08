7
Nana Agradaa, husband serve couple goals with romantic time at the swimming pool

Nana Agradaa And Husband Nana Agradaa and husband

Sat, 8 Jan 2022 Source: ghpage.com

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa who is now a born-again Christian has served us with couple goals in a fresh video from her camp.

Nana Agradaa and her husband were happily relaxing in their big swimming pool to cool off their bodies.

This video which has caused a stir on the internet was purposely made to tell critics that they still love themselves irrespective of the hearsays that Nana Agradaa’s husband is a serial womanizer.

Nana Agradaa also teased her attackers in the video as she sang and praised the name of the Lord.

Check out the video below

