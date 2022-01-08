Nana Agradaa serves us with couple goals as she 'chops' love with her husband

Nana Agradaa and husband

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa who is now a born-again Christian has served us with couple goals in a fresh video from her camp.

Nana Agradaa and her husband were happily relaxing in their big swimming pool to cool off their bodies.



This video which has caused a stir on the internet was purposely made to tell critics that they still love themselves irrespective of the hearsays that Nana Agradaa’s husband is a serial womanizer.



Nana Agradaa also teased her attackers in the video as she sang and praised the name of the Lord.

Check out the video below



