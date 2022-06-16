Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk

Former fetish priestess and now Evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has released videos of Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing drunk.

In the video sighted sammykaymedia.com, Joyce Blessing was virtually seen drinking something in a bottle which seems like alcohol while confessing her love for a man.



The video seems like an old video but Nana Agradaa believes a gospel musician involving herself in such an act is uncalled for.



She, therefore, called on all gospel musicians to distance themselves from Joyce Blessing.

Watch the video below:



