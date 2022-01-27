Nana Agradaa 'steals' show at Afia Schwarzenegger’s father one week

The one-week celebration of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father, the late Augustine Adjei.

The event was held at Achimota and had a lot of celebrities flock to the venue to commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger and her family over their loss.



The celebration although a sad one, had a lot of side attractions and scenes to watch thanks to the solidarity exhibited towards the comedienne by colleague entertainment personalities.



Although the celebration was flooded with celebrities, one can’t help but notice Nana Agradaa who was also present, clad in black and her trademark Dolce And Gabbana.



The fetish priest now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng took the dance floor alongside Tracey Boakye to dance away some of the sadness in the atmosphere.

Nana Agradaa’s “wicked” dance moves drew attention and got more people to join the dance floor and also exhibit their dancing skills.



Watch the video below:



