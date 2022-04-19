Nana Agradaa turns prophetess, offers deliverance to church members

Nana Agradaa graduates from an evangelist to a prophetess

Video of Nana Agradaa ‘laying hands’ on church members causes a stir



Nana Agradaa prefers to be called 'Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng'



From a repented fetish priestess to an evangelist and now, a self-ordained prophetess, it seems Nana Agradaa’s thirst for the highest title in Christianity keeps growing.



When Agradaa conferred the ‘Evangelist’ title on herself, she actively participated in church activities and was spotted in a couple of videos shared on her social media pages.



In a video making rounds on social media, Agradaa, who prefers to be called ‘Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, stormed an unknown church clad in all-white apparel with a cloth tied around her waist.



Evangelist Patricia was in the company of three men and was escorted to the stage where she started prophesying and claimed to be ‘under the anointing’.

She paused in the middle of her enchantments, scanned through the audience, and commanded an unidentified man to mount the stage and he obeyed.



The man knelt before her and she laid hands on him while speaking to the rest of the audience.



Chancing upon the video on social media, some persons have reacted with shock while questioning how she landed such a position.



Others think ‘Evangelist Mama Pat’ has devised a new strategy to defraud church members like she allegedly did during her days as a fetish priestess.



Watch the video below:



