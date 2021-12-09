Nana Agradaa wades into Joyce Blessing DNA brouhaha

Joyce Blessing and Evangelist Patience Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’

Evangelist Patience Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa,’ has slammed Joyce Blessing for what she terms as hiding under the cloak of prostitution to do God’s work.



She has described the gospel singer as a lukewarm Christian who has indulged in all sorts of evil acts whiles pursing her ministry.



Her comments follow reports that Joyce Blessing’s husband discovered that two of her children do not belong to him.

One can recall that rumours were rife that a test conducted by Joyce Blessing’s estranged husband has proven that out of the three children, one child’s DNA didn’t match that of his genes.



Reacting to this, Nana Agradaa labelled Joyce Blessing’s predicaments as God’s way of punishing her for the countless evil she has committed so far.



Nana Agradaa, who hasn’t been in good terms with Joyce Blessing prior to this development, said God has finally exposed her.



“Don’t hide under the cloak of prostitution and claim you’re doing God’s work. It’s time for you to repent, come back to Jesus. You can use your strength, hide in darkness to do your evil stuff but God will eventually expose you. He will embarrass you. God cannot be mocked. Look at some of these pastors and how they ended up. If you claim you’re doing the work of God, do it to its fullest. God will not wait for us to die before dealing with our enemies. He will set a table before us in the presence of our enemies. Our cup will run over in the presence of our enemies. God has embarrassed you. God has finally exposed you,” she stated in a viral video.



Reacting to Joyce Blessing’s unperturbed attitude on social media following news of her infidelity, Nana Agradaa said:

“Don’t come on social media and pretend as though this doesn’t affect you. Admit your wrongs and repent because you’re currently at crossroads. God will change your life just as she changed mine.”



