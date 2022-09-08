0
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Akua Addo shows off her husband, flaunts ring to emphasise change of name

Nana Akua Addo Ring Nana Akua Addo flaunts ring while driving with husband

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer, Nana Akua Addo, has, after six months, not gotten over the fact that she is finally wedded to her husband.

In a video shared on Instagram, the mother of two was captured with her husband for the first time since they got married in a court wedding on March 25, 2022.

The fashionista was captured noticeably showing off her ring in different poses while looking amazing in a pair of stylish sunglasses engraved with diamonds.

She sat next to her husband, Mr Norman, who couldn't help but smile at the camera while donning an orange top in their car.

Nana Akua’s video captures her for the first time with her husband after various social media platforms in March spotted the couple signing some documents to officiate their marriage in court with their two daughters.

The couple and children donned white attire and kept their marriage simple with just a court ceremony.

The news came to validate some videos that circulated on social media of the couple showing off their rings in front of a building.

A look at Nana Akua Addo’s Instagram page also confirmed her flaunting a ring and referring to herself as Mrs Norman, indicating that she is officially the wife of Mr Harold Norman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)



Watch our latest programmes below:





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration