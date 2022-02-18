Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson tweets at Akufo-Addo

The actress is concerned about rising cost of living



Ms. Nelson has recently has cause to call out government



Nana Akufo-Addo, is this what you promised Ghanaians? – Yvonne Nelson asks



Actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, has once again publicly demanded answers from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the rising cost of living.



Yvonne’s concerns were triggered by the hike in the cost of cooking gas which according to her, priced such that she couldn’t believe it.

“I went to buy gas the other day…I couldn’t believe how much I was told to pay… Nana Akufo-Addo is this what you promised Ghanaians?” she tweeted on February 17, 2022.



In early February, she posted a tweet lashing out at the government. The award-winning actress stated in the tweet, "believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana."



Reacting to the post, some of her followers shared the same thoughts adding that they feel scammed due to the numerous failed promises on the part of politicians in Ghana.



In an interview on Accra FM on January 20, 2022, she opened up about her political activism before revealing that she had become a target of attacks on the part of opposition elements and people in government were also not talking to her again because of her criticism.



“I talk about the President all the time. When something is going wrong, I tweet about it; they can check my tweets…,” she addressed critics.

“People close to the president are not even talking to me anymore because of my tweets,” she added.



She noted that it was normal for people close to the President not to want to talk to her anymore because she is being critical of the government.



“Sometimes, when I tweet, I’ve a long message from whoever; explaining things. And, I say: ‘listen, the average Ghanaian cannot see this, so, please go out there and let the average Ghanaian understand this’. People are thinking about the monies in their pockets and not the stuff you’re typing to me,” she noted, stressing: “I’ve never been quiet. It’s there, it’s on Twitter, so, why is anyone saying I’m quiet.”



