Nana Ama McBrown and Maxin share another adorable video of their play time

Screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown, together with her daughter, Baby Maxin, have given a lot of people chills with their play time video.

The two are so adorable and cute together, hence anytime they share a video or photo together people get in that ‘awwnn’ state and begin to show them love and shower praises on them.



The actress and TV presenter’s mood was just joyful as well as the adorable Baby Maxin. Cute Maxin in the video tried to get hold of her mother’s phone as she busily spoke her baby language.

Such a joyful and adorable scene it was, as the two enjoyed their mummy daughter moment, putting smiles on the faces of many who watched their video.





